Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.60 million. Veritone posted sales of $19.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $178.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $182.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.58 million, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $227.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERI. Northland Securities cut their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veritone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veritone by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Veritone has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.17.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

