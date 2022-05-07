Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

VRNA stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.