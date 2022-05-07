Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

VRNA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,311. The stock has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

