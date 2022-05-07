Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $10.85 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $699.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

