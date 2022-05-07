Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VRTX stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,591,000 after acquiring an additional 142,022 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,896,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 208,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

