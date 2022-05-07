Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
VRTX stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
