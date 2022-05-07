Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

