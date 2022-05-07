Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Viant Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 175,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

