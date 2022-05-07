VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,071,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,170. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

