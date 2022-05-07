ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

VRAY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ViewRay by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

