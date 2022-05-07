ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $494.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 363.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

