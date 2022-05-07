Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

VNCE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,644 shares of company stock worth $78,645 in the last 90 days. 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vince during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

