Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 1,613,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,664. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 148,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

