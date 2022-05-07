Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,664. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
