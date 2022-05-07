Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,664. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 148,193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

