Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

