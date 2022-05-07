Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

SPCE stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 18,950,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,386. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 79,807.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 226,652 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.