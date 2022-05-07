Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of V opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $214.14. Visa has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

