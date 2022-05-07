Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Vistra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00.

Vistra stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,320,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

