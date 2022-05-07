Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 750,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00.

Shares of VST stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

