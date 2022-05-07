Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,422.86 ($17.77).

VTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.49) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.36) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 783.50 ($9.79) on Friday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 775 ($9.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($16.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,047.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,410.23).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

