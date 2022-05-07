Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Vital Farms stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 340,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

VITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

