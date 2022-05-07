Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
