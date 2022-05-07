Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of VITL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 340,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,473. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.66 million, a PE ratio of -179.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $8,757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

