Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 529,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

