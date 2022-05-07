VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE:VMW opened at $100.63 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

