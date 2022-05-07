Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

VG opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.92.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

