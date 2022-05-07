Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $35.73 on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

