Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

