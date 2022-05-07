W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Laurie R. Thomson Sells 276 Shares

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $477.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

