Waitr (WTRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.02. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Waitr by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Waitr by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 1,258.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 367,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 340,399 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

