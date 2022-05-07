Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

