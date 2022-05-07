Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 2,204,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

