Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno Sells 33,501 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Bolno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

