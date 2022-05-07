Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Weber has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

