Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE:WMK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.08. 87,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

