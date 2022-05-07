Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 338,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Read More
