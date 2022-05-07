Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

WMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 338,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

