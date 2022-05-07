Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 116,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

