Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.
WTSHF remained flat at $$26.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $28.75.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.