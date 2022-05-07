Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

WTSHF remained flat at $$26.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.4091 dividend. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 21.43%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

