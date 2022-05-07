Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

WTE stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.48. 134,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,016. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

