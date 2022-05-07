Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.