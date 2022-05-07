Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong Sells 35,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18.

WCP opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.76. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

