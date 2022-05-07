WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

