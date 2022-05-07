Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:WSR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.
In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
