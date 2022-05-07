Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

