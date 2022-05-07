Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

WLDN stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 105,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Several analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Willdan Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

