Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $26.88 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

