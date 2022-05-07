Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lowered to “Reduce” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.53.

NYSE:WSM traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.69. 2,472,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,883. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

