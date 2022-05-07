Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

