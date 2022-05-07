Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WTAN opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Witan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 203 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.50 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.18.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 50,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($140,537.16).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.