Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

