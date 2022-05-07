Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to announce $125.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.50 million and the highest is $126.12 million. Workiva posted sales of $105.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $533.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.10 million to $535.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $632.86 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $642.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Workiva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $93,153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Workiva by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Workiva has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $173.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

