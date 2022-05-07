WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. WW International updated its FY22 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

WW opened at $9.83 on Friday. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $688.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

